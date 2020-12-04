Florida Georgia Line Announces Release Date For ‘Life Rolls On’ Album

Florida Georgia Line fans can begin counting down the days to a new album.

The country duo, consisting of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, will drop their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, on Feb. 12. FGL shared the news on social media on Friday.

“It’s time y’all! Humbled and excited to announce our fifth studio album, #LifeRollsOn, is out February 12th,” the tweet reads. “This year has been a wild ride and if there’s one thing we’ve learned, you have to keep your head up high.”

“This new music truly represents where we are in our lives right now and we can’t wait for y’all to hear it,” the country duo concluded.

Hubbard and Kelley have satisfied fans’ appetites over the last 12 months. They released their last full-length album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, in February 2019. Earlier this year, they dropped the extended play (EP) 6-Pack.