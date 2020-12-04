Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Pictured Going For A Stroll In NYC Amid Relationship Rumours

Rumoured lovebirds Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were pictured bundled up while going for a stroll in New York City earlier this week.

The pair, who have been friends for years, donned face masks for the outing, with Rihanna braving the cold weather in an oversized jacket in winter white.

Credit: Backgrid

The Fenty founder split from her boyfriend Hassan Jameel back in January and was spotted getting cozy with A$AP right after the breakup, but an insider at the time said they were “just having fun.”

Page Six first reported that the two were dining together with friends over U.S. Thanksgiving weekend at Beatrice Inn in NYC, while People later confirmed the news.

RELATED: Rihanna Joins Forbes List Of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

The romance news comes after A$AP worked with RiRi on her Fenty Skin campaign in July, with the rapper also helping her out on the press circuit.

The two filmed a clip for GQ where A$AP sweetly teased RiRi.

“I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s**t is comedy,” he said. “That’s the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.”

They also chatted about skincare in a clip for Vogue over the summer.

A$AP previously opened for the singer back in 2013 during her U.S. “Diamonds World Tour”, and they also released the track “Cockiness” together in 2011.