Twitter Canada Reveals The Top Stars, Athletes And Trends Of 2020

By Corey Atad.

Elliot Page, Dan Levy, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Photo: Getty Images
It’s been quite a year online.

Twitter Canada has revealed some of the big names and trends that kept users coming back for more, including key Canadian stars and more.

“Our Canadian talent and trend insights for 2020 reflect both the times we live in and the enduring popularity of famous Canadians who’ve kept us entertained for many years,” says Michael Palombo, head of entertainment for Twitter Canada.

“It’s no surprise to see superstars like Ryan Reynolds at the top of the charts. And yet we also saw emergent Canadian voices like Simu Liu, Backxwash and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan use our service in 2020, not just to speak to their celebrity but also to the social issues and injustices that impacted many of us in recent months,” he continues. “Twitter will continue to be that microphone in 2021 and beyond.”

Among the Canadians who left a mark this year were “Shang-Chi” star Liu, “Umbrella Academy” actor Elliot Page, rapper Backxwash, “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and star Dan Levy and “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Check out more of the top Canadian trends, media figures, sports stars on Twitter this year:

TOPICS & TRENDS – MOST CANADIAN MENTIONS IN 2020

Most Retweeted Tweet by Canadians in 2020

#BellLetsTalk

Most Liked Tweet by Canadians in 2020

RIP Chadwick Boseman

People

  • Donald Trump
  • Joe Biden
  • Justin Trudeau
  • George Floyd
  • Barack Obama

Accounts

  • Donald Trump (@realdonaldtrump)
  • BTS (@BTS_TWT)
  • Joe Biden (@JoeBiden)
  • Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)
  • YouTube (@YouTube)

Hashtags

  • #COVID19
  • #Coronavirus
  • #cdnpoli
  • #BTS
  • #ACNH

Emojis

  • 😂
  • 😭
  • 🥺
  • 🤣
  • 😍

Canadian Personalities on Twitter – Most New Canadian Followers in 2020

  • Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)
  • Doug Ford (@fordnation)
  • Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada)
  • Justin Bieber (@JustinBieber)
  • Ryan Reynolds (@RyanReynolds)

CANADIAN ENTERTAINMENT – MOST 2020 ACCOUNT MENTIONS

Film & Television

  • Ryan Reynolds (@VanCityReynolds)
  • Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen)
  • Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey)
  • Dan Levy (@danjlevy)
  • Katherine Barrell (@KatherineBarrell)

Film & Television – Male

  • Ryan Reynolds (@VanCityReynolds)
  • Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen)
  • Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey)
  • Dan Levy (@danjlevy)
  • Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell)

Film & Television – Female

  • Katherine Barrell (@KatherineBarrell)
  • Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano)
  • Stana Katic (@Stana_Katic)
  • Sandra Oh (@IAmSandraOh)
  • Annie Murphy (@annefrances)

Music – Male

  • Justin Bieber (@JustinBieber)
  • The Weeknd (@theweeknd)
  • Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)
  • Drake (@Drake)
  • Johnny Orlando (@JohnnyOrlando)

Music – Female

  • Grimes (@grimezsz)
  • Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne)
  • Celine Dion (@CelineDion)
  • Alessia Cara (@alessiacara)
  • Allie X (@alliex)

TV Shows

  • “Jeopardy!”
  • “Schitt’s Creek”
  • “Saturday Night Live”
  • “The Simpsons”
  • “Tiger King”

Movies

  • “The Avengers: Endgame”
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
  • “Parasite”
  • “Black Panther”
  • “Sonic The Hedgehog”

CANADIAN SPORTS – MOST 2020 ACCOUNT MENTIONS

Athletes – Male

  • Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) ⚽️
  • Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) 🏀
  • Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) 🏈
  • Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) 🏈
  • Lance Stroll (@Lance_Stroll)  🏁

Athletes – Female

  • Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 🎾
  • Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) ⚽️
  • Bianca Andreescu (@Bandreescu_) 🎾
  • Felicia Spencer (@FeeNom479) 👊
  • Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) 🏌️‍♀️

Teams

  • Toronto Raptors (@Raptors)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs)
  • Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays)
  • Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks)
  • Montreal Canadiens (@candiensMTL)
Most-Talked-About Selfies Of 2020
