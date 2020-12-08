Twitter Canada Reveals The Top Stars, Athletes And Trends Of 2020

It’s been quite a year online.

Twitter Canada has revealed some of the big names and trends that kept users coming back for more, including key Canadian stars and more.

“Our Canadian talent and trend insights for 2020 reflect both the times we live in and the enduring popularity of famous Canadians who’ve kept us entertained for many years,” says Michael Palombo, head of entertainment for Twitter Canada.

“It’s no surprise to see superstars like Ryan Reynolds at the top of the charts. And yet we also saw emergent Canadian voices like Simu Liu, Backxwash and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan use our service in 2020, not just to speak to their celebrity but also to the social issues and injustices that impacted many of us in recent months,” he continues. “Twitter will continue to be that microphone in 2021 and beyond.”

Among the Canadians who left a mark this year were “Shang-Chi” star Liu, “Umbrella Academy” actor Elliot Page, rapper Backxwash, “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and star Dan Levy and “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Let my 25-year-old, highly melodramatic self remind you that your fight is worth fighting and that the small everyday victories are what make you successful. 6 years from now you will look back and realise you weren’t chasing a dream… you were living it the whole time. pic.twitter.com/RVpLe4FUIR — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 26, 2020

Our hometown went gold for us tonight. What an honor. Thank you, Toronto! pic.twitter.com/fY4ltigWMd — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 22, 2020

No one label or character can fully represent all the stories waiting to be told. All our pasts are just as complex as our heritage. @netflix Artwork by: @geoffjkim pic.twitter.com/YXEgyIYPJW — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) May 8, 2020

Check out more of the top Canadian trends, media figures, sports stars on Twitter this year:

TOPICS & TRENDS – MOST CANADIAN MENTIONS IN 2020

Most Retweeted Tweet by Canadians in 2020

#BellLetsTalk

Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day. For every view of this video 👇, Bell will donate 5¢ towards Canadian mental health initiatives. Watch now and retweet this post to help us spread the word! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/mesNKy6uAe — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 29, 2020

Most Liked Tweet by Canadians in 2020

RIP Chadwick Boseman

People

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

Justin Trudeau

George Floyd

Barack Obama

Accounts

Donald Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

BTS (@BTS_TWT)

Joe Biden (@JoeBiden)

Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)

YouTube (@YouTube)

Hashtags

#COVID19

#Coronavirus

#cdnpoli

#BTS

#ACNH

Emojis

😂

😭

🥺

🤣

😍

Canadian Personalities on Twitter – Most New Canadian Followers in 2020

Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)

Doug Ford (@fordnation)

Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada)

Justin Bieber (@JustinBieber)

Ryan Reynolds (@RyanReynolds)

CANADIAN ENTERTAINMENT – MOST 2020 ACCOUNT MENTIONS

Film & Television

Ryan Reynolds (@VanCityReynolds)

Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen)

Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey)

Dan Levy (@danjlevy)

Katherine Barrell (@KatherineBarrell)

Film & Television – Male

Ryan Reynolds (@VanCityReynolds)

Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen)

Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey)

Dan Levy (@danjlevy)

Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell)

Film & Television – Female

Katherine Barrell (@KatherineBarrell)

Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano)

Stana Katic (@Stana_Katic)

Sandra Oh (@IAmSandraOh)

Annie Murphy (@annefrances)

Music – Male

Justin Bieber (@JustinBieber)

The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)

Drake (@Drake)

Johnny Orlando (@JohnnyOrlando)

Music – Female

Grimes (@grimezsz)

Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne)

Celine Dion (@CelineDion)

Alessia Cara (@alessiacara)

Allie X (@alliex)

TV Shows

“Jeopardy!”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Simpsons”

“Tiger King”

Movies

“The Avengers: Endgame”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Parasite”

“Black Panther”

“Sonic The Hedgehog”

CANADIAN SPORTS – MOST 2020 ACCOUNT MENTIONS

Athletes – Male

Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) ⚽️

Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) 🏀

Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) 🏈

Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) 🏈

Lance Stroll (@Lance_Stroll) 🏁

Athletes – Female

Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 🎾

Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) ⚽️

Bianca Andreescu (@Bandreescu_) 🎾

Felicia Spencer (@FeeNom479) 👊

Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) 🏌️‍♀️

Teams