Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With SickKids To Light 20-Foot Festive Sweater

Ryan Reynolds’ Christmas sweater is getting immortalized in LED light-form in support of SickKids.

Reynolds is uniting once again with The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in hopes of raising money to help children in Toronto and across Canada.

“The Ryan Reynolds festive holiday sweater campaign is set to return to The Hospital for Sick Children,” a press release obtained by ET Canada explains. “This year, Ryan and friends have planned something bigger and brighter for patient families and the City of Toronto.”

“The holiday train lights that, for decades, have lit up the University Avenue face of the hospital have been replaced by a giant 20-foot replica of Ryan’s festive sweater in 5,000 LED lights,” the statement adds. “Ryan and his festive sweater have been creating holiday memories and laughs for the past three years and this is the second year it has helped raise money for SickKids.”

The inaugural lighting took place at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. The lights will shine from Friday through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021.

Additionally, Reynolds will release a video with longtime sweater buddy, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who once again donned the red, green and gold for SickKids.

Last year’s online fundraising campaign raised more than $315,000 for SickKids in just four days. The 2020 campaign will run until Christmas Eve. All individual donations made before midnight on Dec. 24 will receive a corporate match up to $100,000.