The Queen Greets Foreign Ambassadors Via Video Call As She Hosts First Virtual Diplomatic Audience

The Queen proved she’s come to grips with video technology and working from home Friday as she hosted her first virtual diplomatic audience from Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty, 94, greeted foreign ambassadors in the Equerry’s Room at Buckingham Palace via video call from Windsor’s Oak Room, hosting three separate diplomatic audiences.

A Virtual Audience with The Queen. 🇭🇺 His Excellency Dr. Ferenc Kumin, Ambassador from Hungary, and his wife Mrs Kumin, were received by Her Majesty via video link at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XuTdaBJIbZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 4, 2020

The royal spoke to Sophie Katsarava, ambassador of Georgia, Gil da Costa, ambassador of Timor-Leste also known as East Timor, and Ferenc Kumin, ambassador of Hungary, and his wife Viktoria Kumin, each presenting their credentials to the Monarch.

The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors from Buckingham Palace, via video link from Windsor Castle. 🇬🇪Her Excellency Ms. Sophie Katsarava, Georgia.

🇹🇱His Excellency Mr. Gil da Costa, Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

🇭🇺His Excellency Dr. Ferenc Kumin, Hungary. pic.twitter.com/1geharNSPh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 4, 2020

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said, according to the Daily Mail: “Diplomatic audiences are a long standing and traditional part of the Monarch’s role and the hope has always been to restart them as soon as possible.

“A variety of options were considered in line with current guidelines to reintroduce diplomatic audiences while retaining some of the long-established ceremonial elements, such as the use of Buckingham Palace.

“At this time, in line with medical advice, Her Majesty will conduct diplomatic audiences virtually from Windsor Castle.”

Diplomatic audiences have remained almost unchanged since the Victorian era, with ambassadors still collected from their embassy or residence in a State landau, a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage, and taken to the Palace to meet the Queen.

Despite Friday’s meeting being virtual, the top diplomats still enjoyed a horse-drawn ride thought the streets of London to the Monarch’s official residence.

The Queen’s latest virtual engagement comes after it was confirmed earlier this week that she and Prince Philip, 99, would be enjoying a quiet Christmas in Windsor this year.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told ET Canada: “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

The Queen and Philip have spent Christmas at Sandringham with other members of the Royal Family for the last 33 years.