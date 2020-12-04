Chance The Rapper Debuts Video For 2017 Christmas Song ‘Are U Live’ With Jeremih And Valee

By Corey Atad.

Three years late, but just in time for the holidays.

On Friday, Chance the Rapper, Jeremih and Valee dropped the music video for their holiday single “Are You Live”, which was originally released as part of the 2017 mixtape Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.

The video was also originally shot back in 2017, and features the trio rapping at a Christmas party.

Last month, Jeremih was hospitalized with COVID-19, and for a time was placed on a ventilator in the ICU. His condition improved later in the month, and on Thursday, Chance shared that he’d spoken with Jeremih on the phone for the first time since he went to the hospital.

