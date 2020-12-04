Kim Kardashian Brings Back Whoville Decorations For Christmas 2020

Kim Kardashian is back in Whoville for this year’s Christmas.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 40, shared an inside look at her holiday decorations at her home in Calabasas, Calif. showing off her flocked Christmas tree and the white soft structures that look like they are straight out of Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

The KKW Beauty mogul first debuted the decor last year.

“Our tree is up… you guys know I love a really simple flocked tree with twinkle lights. Like, how pretty, you guys?” Kardashian shared on her Instagram stories.

She later addressed the controversial decorations, while scanning the halls full of the floor-to-ceiling white trees, she said, “If you didn’t think I’d bring back Whoville in the house…”

While Twitter is still unsure of Kardashian’s taste, her kids, Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2, seem to like the trees as the pair are spotted playing hide-and-seek in them. Kardashian’s other two children, who she also shares with husband Kanye West, North, 7, and Psalm, 1, were not spotted in her post.

“Why do @KimKardashian Christmas decorations look like she’s just put up giant tampons all over the house?” one person wrote, while another added, “Kim Kardashian reveals the ‘Christmas’ decorations in her mansion, which I think are giant tampons.”

As another Twitter wrote, “Kim’s Christmas decorations… what is this. Just have some fun minimalism sucks!”

See more reaction below:

Why do @KimKardashian Christmas decorations look like she's just put up giant tampons all over the house?? pic.twitter.com/lfItiqyyVP — Olivia Fahy (@Toxicolly) December 4, 2020

Kim Kardashian reveals the “Christmas” decorations in her mansion, which I think are giant tampons. pic.twitter.com/6l6OdlZ20K — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 4, 2020

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas decorations are very 2020, deck the halls with toilet paper 🎶 pic.twitter.com/HUL0pdF4o1 — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) December 4, 2020

Kim Kardashian’s toilet paper tampon Christmas decorations are the last fucking straw I WILL be snapping pic.twitter.com/CPvCadFiQi — Lex (@lexzling) December 4, 2020

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas decor reminds me of my greatest necessity pic.twitter.com/QDjQ8hEVeT — DBJ (@intl_shoe) December 4, 2020

It’s that time of year for Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s horrifying Christmas decor. pic.twitter.com/xlPHXF4CPE — Dre Day (@TheAndiC) December 4, 2020