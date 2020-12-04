Katy Perry Admits The Lack Of Sleep As A New Mom Has Been ‘A Challenge,’ But Insists Her Daughter Is ‘Such A Gift’

Mothers can relate to Katy Perry’s sleep struggle when it comes to being a new parent.

The singer spoke about being mom to 3-month-old Daisy Dove Bloom as she chatted with Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during Thursday’s David Lynch Foundation’s “Meditate America” virtual event.

Perry said of the little one, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom: “My daughter, she’s such a gift, but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep.

“No matter how much support you have. But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go? And it went, but I know how to get it back.”

Katy talking about being a new mother and how meditation helps her on this new routine ♥️🕊 pic.twitter.com/v8xmwqDt3V — Katy&Bloom Updates (@KabloomUpdates) December 4, 2020

The musician credited transcendental meditation for helping her cope with a lack of sleep.

She shared, “There’s been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Dresses As A Christmas Tree Tied On Top Of A Car For Festive ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

Perry insisted TM allowed her body to have “the deepest rest” that it was “desperate for.”

The singer recently spoke to ET as she returned to work as a judge on the fourth season of “American Idol”, leaving Bloom with baby Daisy Dove.

“Daddy’s doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in,” she gushed. “I’ve seen the Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”