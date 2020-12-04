Drew Barrymore Jokes About ‘Eating My Stress’ After Busting Through Her Pants

Drew Barrymore is giving fans a delightful peek behind the curtain.

This week, the host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” took to Instagram revealing that the back clasp on her pants had broken open.

“Okay, so, we’re in the wardrobe closet and you know how normally we do these like, cute pictures and we’re like, ‘Oh my God, look at this amazing outfit and look!’ Well. Here. Let me keep it real with ya,” Barrymore said, showing off the broken clasp. “Yeah, that happened.”

She joked, “I guess I’ve been eating my stress at little bit lately and I have to have like, a brassiere thing put in there. So, I’m going to reevaluate my life this weekend, and for anyone who has to put an extender on your pants, well just know, I feel ya!”

Barrymore posed the question, “Can anyone relate?” to her followers and got plenty of comments, including one from Sharon Stone.

“You are so pretty and we are NOT defined by our waistline,” Stone wrote. “Me too btw.”

