Nicole Kidman Gives It Some ‘Zazz’ In Fosse-Style Number From ‘The Prom’

By Sarah Curran.

Nicole Kidman is showcasing her impressive repertoire of talents in Netflix’s new musical, “The Prom”.

The 53-year-old actress plays Broadway understudy, Angie Dickinson, in the upcoming adaptation of the hit stage show.

Dickinson hits the road and heads to Indiana, alongside fellow Broadway stars Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden), in order to help a teenage girl named Emma who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

Kidman performs the Bobby Fosse inspired number “Zazz” to teach Emma about confidence.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to praise Kidman’s glittering vocals and sharp dance moves:

The movie also features Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells.

“The Prom” debuts on Netflix on Dec. 11.

