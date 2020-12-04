Nicole Kidman Gives It Some ‘Zazz’ In Fosse-Style Number From ‘The Prom’

Nicole Kidman is showcasing her impressive repertoire of talents in Netflix’s new musical, “The Prom”.

The 53-year-old actress plays Broadway understudy, Angie Dickinson, in the upcoming adaptation of the hit stage show.

Dickinson hits the road and heads to Indiana, alongside fellow Broadway stars Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden), in order to help a teenage girl named Emma who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

Kidman performs the Bobby Fosse inspired number “Zazz” to teach Emma about confidence.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to praise Kidman’s glittering vocals and sharp dance moves:

no thoughts head empty just nicole kidman in zazz — lia (@kipocomet) December 4, 2020

i will give it some zazz, but only because nicole kidman told me to. — may queen (@sarahburhans_) December 4, 2020

I already watched ZAZZ from Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman like a 20 times… so I'm going to watch once again 🥺 I'M IN LOVE — Monica or Lah – pOtAtO (@oceanzchastain) December 4, 2020

nicole kidman please help me girl i also need to find my zazz 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/AHFZdWTusv — miss ruggeri (@rugggeri_) December 4, 2020

My kink is Nicole Kidman delivering a Bob Fosse-esque number #TheProm pic.twitter.com/4BG2GaMD1d — Cameron Klein (@camruhn) December 4, 2020

The movie also features Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells.

“The Prom” debuts on Netflix on Dec. 11.