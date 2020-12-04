Dua Lipa Performs ‘Future Nostalgia’ Hits In NPR ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

The pandemic isn’t stopping Dua Lipa from doing a Tiny Desk Concert.

On Friday, NPR dropped a new entry in its music series featuring Lipa performing hits from her acclaimed album Future Nostalgia, recorded in a London studio.

“Thank you so much for having us. We are so, so excited to be together. This is the first time the band has been together in ages,” Lipa said.

“We were actually meant to start our tour rehearsals just before the pandemic started, just before lockdown started, really… this is really, really special that we had to the opportunity to all get together and put this on from our home in London, right back to you wherever you are in the world. Sending you lots of love,” she added.

The performance was the first for Lipa with her band in the same place, since having to scrap plans for their tour due to the pandemic.

Lipa performed the songs “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating”, as well as “Pretty Please” and “Love Again”.