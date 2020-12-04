The Black Eyed Peas And Shakira Team Up For New Video ‘Girl Like Me’

The Black Eyed Peas are continuing their comeback with the release of a sizzling new collaboration with Colombian singer-songwriter, Shakira.

“Girl Like Me” is the latest track from the band’s eighth studio album,Translation.

The trio first announced their duet with the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer during the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Since premiering on Friday, “Girl Like Me” has already amassed over 15.7 million streams.

The Black Eyed Peas previously revealed the reason why Fergie is no longer working with the group.

Asked whether Fergie has listened to their new album, will.i.am told Billboard, “She hasn’t heard it. She’s going to hear it when everybody else hears it. I hope she likes it. We try to keep in touch. We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter.”

According to will.i.am, there’s no bad blood between Fergie and the Peas, she’s simply focusing on raising her 6-year-old son Axl.

