Teyana Taylor Announces Her Retirement From Music

Teyana Taylor has taken to Instagram to tell fans that she is “retiring this chapter” of her story.

The “Wake Up Love” singer made the announcement while sharing her yearly Spotify stats on Friday.

In her caption, Taylor explained how she has felt “under appreciated as a artist,” admitting that she has had “little to no real push from the machine, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick” and “being overlooked.”

She continued, “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”

Taylor remained positive and thanked her fans for their support while also hinting at new ventures that might soon be coming her way.

She added, “To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know 🤎 all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!!”

The announcement comes following her three studio albums, VII, K.T.S.E. and The Album.

The “Honey 4” star welcomed her second child with Iman Shumpert back in September.