‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker Teases New ‘Death To 2020’ Mockumentary In Cryptic Video

Could a surprise episode of “Black Mirror” arrive on Netflix before the end of the year? Evidence indicates it will.

On Friday, series creator Charlie Brooker tweeted a cryptic 10-second video that begins with “2020” appearing on the screen.

“Even the creators of ‘Black Mirror’ couldn’t make this year up,” reads text that follows. “But they do have something to add.”

In the final seconds, the words “Death To 2020” appear, followed by the Netflix logo and “coming soon”.

While neither Netflix nor Brooker have said anything more about the top-secret project, Hugh Grant seemingly spilled the beans in a recent interview with Vulture.

“I’m doing a thing tomorrow, actually,” said Grant in the interview, published on Nov. 30, possibly indicating the speed at which the mystery project was put together.

“Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020,” added Grant, even giving away a few scant plot details. “It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

Earlier this year, Brooker hinted to Radio Times that his next project, whether it’s a new season of “Black Mirror” or something different, would be a comedy.

“I’ve been busy, doing things,” he explained. “I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing.”

He added: “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”