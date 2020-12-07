Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow & More Join ‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker’s ‘Death To 2020’ Netflix Special

The creator of “Black Mirror” is closing out 2020 with a big new Netflix comedy event special.

On Friday, series creator Charlie Brooker tweeted a cryptic 10-second video that begins with “2020”.

“Even the creators of ‘Black Mirror’ couldn’t make this year up,” read the text that follows. “But they do have something to add.”

In the final seconds, the words “Death To 2020” appears, followed by the Netflix logo and “coming soon”.

On Monday, Netflix pulled back the curtain and officially announced the “Death to 2020” special from Brooker and co-creator Annabel Jones.

“2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of ‘Black Mirror’ couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add,” the official description reads. “‘Death to 2020’ is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

The event will feature a slew of special guests, including Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Keery.

While neither Netflix nor Brooker commented initially about the top-secret project, Grant seemingly spilled the beans in a recent interview with Vulture.

“I’m doing a thing tomorrow, actually,” said Grant in the interview, published on Nov. 30, possibly indicating the speed at which the mystery project was put together.

“Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020,” added Grant, even giving away a few scant plot details. “It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

Earlier this year, Brooker hinted to Radio Times that his next project, whether it’s a new season of “Black Mirror” or something different, would be a comedy.

“I’ve been busy, doing things,” he explained. “I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”