Tim Allen is calling back to his role as Tim Taylor in “Home Improvement” as part of the ultimate TV crossover.

The reprisal will come as part of the ninth and final season of Allen’s current sitcom, “Last Man Standing”.

RELATED: Tim Allen On Being 21 Years Sober: ‘That’s The Biggest Blessing In My Life’

Taylor appears in a promo video for the new episodes of the show, which was released on Friday, Dec. 4.

“Tim Taylor, they call me the tool man,” says Allen, who proceeds to hilariously makes Taylor’s trademark grunting noise.

Allen will appear as Taylor in the second episode of season 9, when Vanessa hires a repairman who looks a lot like Mike.

The 67-year-old actor starred in “Home Improvement” from 1991 to 1999.

RELATED: Tim Allen Calms Everyone’s Nerves, Confirms He’s Not Dead After Trending On Twitter