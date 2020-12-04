Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo With Joe Jonas From Her Pregnancy

Sophie Turner is giving fans a sneak peek inside her pregnancy.

While the “Game of Thrones” actress and husband Joe Jonas have already welcomed their daughter, Willa, Turner just shared a never-before-seen photo from her pregnancy.

The snap — featuring Jonas snuggling Turner while she takes a selfie of her growing baby bump — was hidden in a series of throwback photos posted to Instagram on Friday.

RELATED: Joe Jonas Gets New Neck Tattoo And Fans Are Convinced It’s Of Sophie Turner

“Felt like we needed some content on this page,” she teased in the caption. “Enjoy these throwbacks.”

RELATED: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Hilariously Recreate ‘KUWTK’ Scene On TikTok

Photos from the couple’s Vegas wedding, birthdays and vacations were all featured in the post.

Turner and Jonas, who wed in 2019, welcomed little Willa in July after keeping their pregnancy quite private.