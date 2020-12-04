The Cast Of ‘Glee’ Honours Naya Rivera With Holiday Fundraiser

The cast of “Glee” are coming together for the late Naya Rivera.

Dianna Agron, Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison and more the hit series’ cast launched a GoFundMe, dubbed SNIXXMAS after Rivera’s character Santana. The money raised will benefit Alexandria House, an organization Rivera regularly supported.

“The connection I feel with [Alexandria House] and the people who reside and work there has been the biggest blessing and made such a huge positive impact on myself and my son,” Rivera once said of the charity, according to the GoFundMe page. “We truly have found a home away from home through the time we spend volunteering there.”

According to the GoFundMe, Alexandria House is a Los Angeles transitional house “that provides safe and supportive housing for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to permanent housing.”

In a video about the cause, the cast shared why Rivera and Alexandria House mean so much to them.

“As the holiday season approaches we can’t help but reflect on the year that’s passed,” McHale, who played Artie, began.

“And this year the thing we’re thinking about most is our incredible friend Naya and the wonderful memories she’s left us with,” Ushkowitz, who starred as Tina, added.

“We loved Naya, as all of you did,” Agron, a.k.a. Quinn, said. “She made a massive impact on this world.”

As of Friday evening, the fundraiser had already raised $39,678 of its $50,000 goal.

Rivera died in July after an accidental drowning in a lake in Ventura County, California.