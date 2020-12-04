Kate Middleton To Miss Out On Wearing Tiara At Grand Royal Event

The Duchess of Cambridge will miss out on the opportunity to wear an iconic royal tiara to a major royal event at Buckingham Palace, which was originally set to happen in early December.

The last time that Kate Middleton was seen wearing the famous Lover’s Knot tiara was at the Queen’s Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2019.

Unfortunately, the event will not go ahead in all of its grandeur this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement posted on the royal family’s official website back in October states, “In line with current government guidelines, and as a sensible precaution in the current circumstances, there will be no large-scale events held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for the rest of this year.”

The news will come as a disappointment to royal fans, who have only seen the duchess wearing a tiara 10 times.

The Lover’s Knot tiara once belonged to Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana.

The first time Kate was seen publicly wearing seen wearing a tiara was at the Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2013.