Jimmy Fallon Recalls How Barack Obama Was ‘All Business’ When Meeting ‘Flirty’ Madonna

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has been making the media rounds recently in support of his new book A Promised Land, and on Friday his promotional blitz brings him to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.
In sneak peek at Obama’s appearance, Fallon recalls how the then-president kept things cool and professional when he was introduced to a “flirty” Madonna.
“We went over to see Madonna… she was very flirty, she’s very sexy, and she was like, ‘Hello, hi,'” Fallon recalled.
“And you go, all business, ‘Hello. Pleasure to meet you.’ And I was like, ‘That’s right. That’s the way Michelle would be like — that’s right. That’s how you do it,'” added Fallon.
“Don’t think that you elected a fool,” Obama joked. “I knew how to handle my business.”
Fallon also reminisced about the two times that Obama performed “Slow Jam the News” for the show, revealing that he was a lot more relaxed during his 2016 appearance than he was the first time he did it four years earlier.
“I saw a different President Obama the second time around,” Fallon said, recollecting Obama singing a few lines from RIhanna
“That is a jam,” Obama remarked, “and I know that jam well.”
The full interview can be seen on the Friday, Dec. 4 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.
