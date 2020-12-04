Jimmy Fallon Recalls How Barack Obama Was ‘All Business’ When Meeting ‘Flirty’ Madonna

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has been making the media rounds recently in support of his new book A Promised Land, and on Friday his promotional blitz brings him to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

In sneak peek at Obama’s appearance, Fallon recalls how the then-president kept things cool and professional when he was introduced to a “flirty” Madonna.

“We went over to see Madonna… she was very flirty, she’s very sexy, and she was like, ‘Hello, hi,'” Fallon recalled.

RELATED: Barack Obama Admits He Should Have Given Dolly Parton The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

“And you go, all business, ‘Hello. Pleasure to meet you.’ And I was like, ‘That’s right. That’s the way Michelle would be like — that’s right. That’s how you do it,'” added Fallon.