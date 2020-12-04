Sienna Miller Says Jude Law’s Nanny Affair Was One Of Her ‘Most Challenging Moments’

Sienna Miller is looking back on the “public heartbreak” she faced after the revelation of Jude Law’s infidelity back in 2005.

The “21 Bridges” star admits there is a period she cannot remember from that time because she was in “so much shock over it all.”

In a new interview with the Daily Beast, the actress and model reflects on how she felt after her then-fiancé issued a public apology following his infamous affair with his children’s nanny.

Miller, who was performing in a West End production of “As You Like It” at the time, recalled, “That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do.”

She continued, “It was really hard. And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behaviour. They knew where I would be every night.”

According to Miller, she blocked out many of her memories from that period of time.

“There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember,” she admits. “I have no recollection of it. People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember. I was in so much shock over it all. And I’d really just begun. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything.”

The mother of one also discussed the intense paparazzi attention that she received at the time.

“There were moments where it came close to making me really feel crazy, and it was incredibly aggressive,” she explained. “The way I managed it was to get really litigious, start suing. I secretly recorded paparazzi on a lighter that was a camera, and got a privacy act taken to a high court to get the law changed in England, which essentially means that if I’m anywhere or coming out of anywhere where I can expect privacy they’re not allowed to take my photo.”

Miller and Law rekindled their romance 2009 before separating for good in 2011.