Matthew Perry Launches ‘Friends’-Themed Apparel Line

Matthew Perry is releasing a “Friends”-inspired apparel line in order to raise vital funds for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

The collection includes t-shirts, mugs and baseball caps, all featuring some of the most famous quotes from the beloved TV show.

“What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity?” wrote Perry, captioning an Instagram post which announced the charitable launch.

“For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection,” he continued. “Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included.”

In the photograph, Perry is seen wearing a white shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?” while talking into a banana as if it’s a phone.

The actor recently confirmed that the upcoming “Friends” reunion has been rescheduled until March.

While the original reunion for the sitcom was supposed to premiere in early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic postponed the shoot. It was then decided that the reunion would be filmed in August, but it was delayed yet again.

But Perry, who played the loveable Chandler Bing on the series, is giving fans hope.

“‘Friends’ reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March,” he wrote to Twitter on Nov. 12.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

“Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”