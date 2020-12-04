Kylie Jenner Seeks Restraining Order Against Alleged Burglar

Kylie Jenner is asking a Los Angeles court to grant her a restraining order against a man who allegedly tried to break into her home.

According to a report from TMZ, lawyers for the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is seeking a restraining order against Justin Bergquist, who was arrested for breaking into a nearby home in her gated community in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills

Bergquist didn’t steal anything during that first break-in, but later returned and attempted to re-enter the gated community. This time, he was stopped by security personnel, who called police.

RELATED: Kendall And Kylie Jenner Get Real About Their Love Lives In Funny TikTok

When questioned, he told officers he was there to see Jenner; TMZ pointed out that it’s possible his earlier break-in was an attempt to enter Jenner’s house, but mistakenly broke into the wrong place.

Bergquist was later charged for the first burglary, and is required to make a court appearance next month after entering a plea of not guilty.

Jenner’s legal team isn’t taking any chances, and is requesting the restraining order out an abundance of caution.