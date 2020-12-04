Bill Nye Explains How Masks Work In Hilarious TikTok Video

Bill Nye is reminding us all about the importance of wearing masks as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV science educator known as Bill Nye the Science Guy took to TikTok to simplify the science behind wearing face coverings.

I love Bill Nye. Here’s how masks work! pic.twitter.com/TYOcEhkdwk — Titus (@TitusNation) December 4, 2020

“Greetings, Bill NYE here with more on masks,” says Nye in a video which was reshared on Twitter by comedian Christopher Titus.

“Here’s a map of the United States. The red ink shows where people are wearing masks. The black ink shows where people are getting sick with the coronavirus,” he explains. “I hope you can see the fewer the masks the more the sick.”

The “Science Guy” continues, “Viruses don’t travel by themselves, they travel through little droplets of spit and snot. Fibres are entangled, so when the droplet gets into the fibres of a mask, it gets trapped. This is not that hard to understand, everybody. That’s why we have rules about wearing a mask.”

Urging people to listen to guidance from the health experts in relation to wearing a face covering, he adds, “Everyone please wear a mask. Thank you!”

Nye recently simplified race in another viral social media video.