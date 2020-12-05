Barack Obama Offers Drake Tips To Playing Him In A Biopic

Ten years ago, Drake told Paper magazine he wanted to play President Barack Obama in a biopic.

During Obama’s Friday-night virtual visit with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Obama offered the Toronto rapper some tips to pulling off the portrayal, should he ever have the opportunity to play America’s 44th president.

“Apparently, based on all the people who do imitations of me, the key is to talk really slowly,” Obama joked.

“And… the… slower… the more… strange pauses there are… in your speech,” he added.

In a 2010 interview with Paper, Drake said, “I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. That’s the goal.”

Earlier this week, Obama spoke with Speedy Norman for Complex News, and revealed that Drake has “my household’s stamp of approval” to play him, implying his daughters are big Drake fans.

“I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it,” he quipped.