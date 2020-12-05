Miley Cyrus Opens Up About ‘Trauma’ Of Intense Media Scrutiny When She Was Younger

Miley Cyrus is featured on the latest cover of Rolling Stone, and in the accompanying feature she opens up about the “trauma” she experienced from the way she was portrayed in the media while transitioning from Disney Channel star to a solo artist in her own right.

According to Cyrus explained, the media has made “big progress… especially towards women and bodies.”

“I don’t even know if you really can slut-shame now. Is that even a thing?” she asked. “The media hasn’t really slut-shamed me in a long time.”

Added Cyrus: “I think I knew who I was meant to be, but I’m sure there’s something in there. Some trauma of feeling so criticized, I think, for what I felt was pretty average teenage, early [twenties] exploration.”

Cyrus also recalled when she was described in media reports as “crazy,” and admitted there were times where she was “cold or unable to settle down,” something she explores in the song “Angels Like You” from her new album Plastic Hearts.

“I had some guilt or shame with that song in the way that it’s written, but now that I listen to it, it is actually apologetic,” she explained.

“It is saying, ‘It’s not your fault I ruin everything, and it’s not your fault that I can’t be what you need.’ My independence and, I guess, my survivalist instincts make it where I can seem selfish.”