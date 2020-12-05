Blake Shelton Opens Up About Planning To Marry Gwen Stefani Next Year: ‘I Don’t Have To Dodge That Question Anymore’

Blake Shelton Zoomed in for a chat with Florida’s “Obie & Ashley in the Morning” radio show, where the conversation turned to his recent engagement to longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Asked about the couple’s wedding plans, Shelton quipped, “I don’t have to dodge that question anymore.”

According to the “Voice” coach, being able to spend extended quality time together during the pandemic has been a gift for the two.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Asked Gwen Stefani’s Sons For Permission Before He Popped The Question

“The saving grace of 2020 for me is we’ve seen so many couples fall apart during 2020 because during quarantine, I think they find out they’re getting a little too much of this person they’re with,” he explained. “Gwen and I have found out that it’s the opposite for us. We don’t ever want to be apart. It was perfect to find that out about this person I want to share the rest of my life with. So of course I wanted to just take it all the way and ask her marry to me.”

The flip side, of course, is that the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic has forced them to keep their wedding plans up in the air.

“So hopefully sometime this coming year — when we can find a window when it feels like we can start mingling as people again — and get this wedding planned,” he said.

RELATED: Bill Maher Wants Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton To Get Married And Stay Married ‘For The Good Of The Nation’

“For now, we don’t have it planned because we’re just like everyone else in the world: we have no clue what’s coming,” Shelton added. “But hopefully it’s getting better.”