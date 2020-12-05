Jewel Warned Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh About ‘Taking Too Many Drugs’ Months Before His Death

Singer Jewel had a stark and sadly prescient warning for Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, who died last week at age 46 due to injuries sustained in a fire at his Connecticut home.

Jewel, a longtime friend of the mogul, cautioned him in a letter earlier this year that she feared his hard-living lifestyle would catch up with him.

A new piece about the circumstances leading up to Hsieh’s death in Forbes details a letter that the “Foolish Games” singer sent Hsieh back in August, sharing her concerns about his health after she performed an acoustic set for him and some guests in Park City, Utah.

According to Forbes, Hsieh was planning to show Jewel around the new development he was building there, but she left abruptly.

She then attempted to send an email outlining her concerns, but was unable to reach him because “he decided to do a digital purge” and was no longer accessible via email. Jewel wound up sending her letter via FedEx.

“I am going to be blunt,” she wrote in the letter, obtained by Forbes. “I need to tell you that I don’t think you are well and in your right mind. I think you are taking too many drugs that cause you to disassociate.”

In the letter, Jewel also told him that “people you are surrounding yourself with are either ignorant or willing to be complicit in you killing yourself.”

She added: “When you look around and realize that every single person around you is on your payroll, then you are in trouble. You are in trouble, Tony.”

According to People, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Hsieh died due to “complications of smoke inhalation and his death was ruled as an accident.”