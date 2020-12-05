Jennifer Garner Shares Hilarious 15-Years-Later Recreation Of ‘Alias’ Bikini Scene She Promised Not To Post

Once again, Jennifer Garner is getting relatable.

In celebration of exceeding 10 million followers on Instagram, the 48-year-old star shared a blast-from-the-past video that she “promised” her manager and publicist she “would never post.”

In the video, Garner recreates a sexy scene from her ABC series “Alias”, which aired from 2001 until 2006, demonstrating how super spy Sydney Bristow would have changed all these years later.

In the original scene, which is seen on the top of the split-screen, the bikini-clad Garner emerges in slow-motion from a swimming pool while The Cars’ “Moving in Stereo” plays in the background, towelling off while gazing seductively in the camera before stepping into a pair of heels. She then walks away, unhooking her bikini top as she exits.

In the 2020 version, Garner recreates the moves, but there are some differences. Instead of a bikini, for example, she’s wearing a springsuit, and slides her feet into a pair of fuzzy slippers instead of heels.

“To celebrate all 10 million of you 🙈🤗, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post (because 👧🏻➡️👵🏼😂),” she wrote in the caption.

