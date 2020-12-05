Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Unveil Heartwarming New Duet Of A Christmas Classic

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are getting their fans ready for the holidays while helping out a worthy cause.

On Saturday, the couple unveiled a new holiday duet, with the pair tackling the holiday classic “The Christmas Song”.

Proceeds generated from the new track will be donated to Feeding America, and they kicked things off by making a $100,000 donation themselves.

“Wanted to give you guys a few surprise songs for the holidays. #WONDER holiday deluxe is out now, including ‘The Christmas Song’ with Camila 🦋🥺🖤 Proceeds from the song will benefit Feeding America & we’re starting by donating $100k to support those in need in the holidays,” wrote Mendes on Instagram.

“This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges,

Cabello added in her own Instagram post. “This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong ❤️All streams will support those in need right now, and to kick this off, we are donating $100K to Feeding America! We love you all so much and hope you get to enjoy this song over a very safe and merry holiday! It would make our holidays if you went on their website and donated to one of their sectors and help out your community! They have sectors all over the nation. Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today ❤️ Tarzan says hi.”