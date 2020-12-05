Annie Murphy Starts Instagram Account For Her Hilarious Covers Of Hit Songs

Annie Murphy is blessing us all with a dedicated Instagram just for her singing covers of famous songs.

The “Schitt’s Creek” star has used her alter ego, Anny Morphee, to imitate Zooey Deschanel’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”.

“Come with me on this magical Christmas tutorial as I teach you how to steal the voice of someone else and force it out of your vocal chords, while singing one of the sexiest Christmas Carols of all time,” she captioned the post.

Other imitations include Sia, Justin Bieber and Drake’s “Hotline Bling”. Murphy joked that Drake “probably even requested” that she covers his hit song.

Fans are loving the content, commenting, “I’ve never waited so long for something in my life.”

“The Next Taylor Swift y’all😭😭😭😭,” said someone else, while another added, “These are brilliant!”