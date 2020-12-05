‘Monster Hunter’ Pulled From Chinese Theatres Over Scene Perceived As Racist

“Monster Hunter”, the new creature feature based on the popular video game, is reportedly being pulled from theatres in China due to a scene that numerous Chinese viewers have deemed to be racist.

In the film, reuniting “Resident Evil” director Paul W.S. Anderson and star Milla Jovovich, she plays Captain Artemis, who leads her team when the find themselves in a dangerous new world populated by huge, terrifying monsters who are immune to their weapons.

According to Variety, the trouble began when a brief video of the offending scene was posted on social media.

The scene features two soliders, one white and one Asian, driving in a jeep. “Look at my knees!” shouts the Asian soldier, asking. “What kind of knees are these?” He then answers his own question. “Chi-nese!”

As Variety points out, that groaner of a joke — which recalls a racist schoolyard taunt — was made even worse in the subtitles. “To localize the joke, translators made the dialogue a reference to a Chinese colloquialism about how men must have dignity and not kneel down easily. ‘Men have gold under their knees, and only kneel to the heavens and their mother,’ the saying goes in rough translation, implying that any time a man kneels, it should be an occasion precious as gold,” Variety explained.

This led many Chinese viewers to believe the line, in English, was an insult aimed at the Chinese people by implying that Chinese should be kneeling before Americans.

Within hours, the hashtag “Monster Hunter Insults China” was blowing on on Weibo, China’s social media app. Meanwhile, viewer ratings grew increasingly lower as anger toward the film spread.

When some of that anger began to be directed at Capcom, manufacturer of the video game upon which the film is based, Capcom Asia issued a statement on Weibo to put some distance between itself and the movie.

“After learning your opinions about the movie ‘Monster Hunter,’ we’ve collected everyone’s ideas and reported the situation to the relevant companies,” the statement read, adding that the company “hopes to continue to live up to your expectations in the future…”

According to Variety, neither Capcom nor the film’s production companies — Constantin Film and Impact Pictures — responded to a request for comment. Sony Pictures, which distributes “Monster Hunter” in various territories worldwide — but not China — said it was not “fully informed” of the situation and declined comment.