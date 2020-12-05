Will Ferrell Helps Stephen Colbert Answer Kids’ Questions About Santa Claus

Will Ferrell is done with Buddy the Elf and has turned into a very scruffy Santa Claus.

After taking some very adorable questions during “Stephen Takes Your Kids”, host Stephen Colbert had to turn to Ferrell’s take on Santa when a young girl questioned how Jolly Old St. Nick can deliver all the gifts in one day.

RELATED: James Caan Says ‘Elf 2’ Won’t Happen Because Will Ferrell & Jon Favreau ‘Didn’t Get Along’

“How do I do it? I tell you how I do it. You don’t worry about how I do it, all right?” Ferrell said while taking a puff of a candy cane cigar.

“You fill out your Christmas list, come Christmas morning you open your pretty little eyes and there will be presents,” he added. “That is all you need to know. I’ll get it done. Pandemic or no pandemic, I’ve been doing this for 10,000 years, I’ll get it done.”

And if that doesn’t make you a believer, nothing will.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.