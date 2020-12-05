Stephen Colbert Debuts ‘Star Wars’ Take On ‘Cheers’ Theme Song

Stephen Colbert was “so happy” about filming a Friday episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” that he celebrated the new “Star Wars” show starting production soon.

The show, which will focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi, starts filming in Boston early 2021.

“Boston, really? Is this show about Obi-Wan Kenobi or his cousin from Southie, Obi-Sean Kenobi?” Colbert said during his mono-log.

“‘Look, ya helmet’s wicked pissa but these aren’t the droids you’re looking for. Now I gotta go park the Death Star on Alderaan and use the Fahce! I’m your fahthuh!’” Colbert said while doing a Boston accent.

“That was a perfect Boston accent, no letters. Maybe the old Jedi’s been Irish the whole time, and the correct spelling was name is ‘O’biwan,’” he continued.

Colbert then brought up another famous show set in the city–“Cheers”. He debuted a new “Star Wars” theme song set to the “Cheers” song.

Kenobi is filming in Boston next month. We have an exclusive preview of the opening credits. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xEDWzf9no4 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 5, 2020

“Hiding away in the outer rim takes everything you’ve got/Taking a break from all those Jedi and your garbage can robot/ Wouldn’t you like to go to space?/ Sometimes you wanna go where everybody has weird names/ Not have to face that friend you maimed/ You wanna go where people know that troopers have terrible aim/ You wanna go where everybody’s got weird names,” the lyrics go.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.