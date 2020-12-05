Matthew McConaughey And Russell Brand Share Their Thoughts On Hypocritical Hollywood Politics

Matthew McConaughey stopped by Russell Brand’s podcast to talk politics and Hollywood’s involvement.

On “Under The Skin“, the British comedian asked McConaughey if he noticed a “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” from parts of Hollywood when it comes to Trump supporters hoping for a overturn of election results.

“[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it,” Brand said.

The “Dazed and Confused” alum replied, “There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 per cent.”

McConaughey then pointed out how the left felt the same way after the 2016 election when Trump won.

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” he said, calling their actions hypocritical.

“[Now] it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defence,” McConaughey added.

McConaughey also came up with a plan for both political sides to meet in the middle by measuring the science behind their values.