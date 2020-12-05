Hugh Jackman Takes A Freezing Polar Bear Plunge

A little wind and cold water didn’t stop Hugh Jackman from having a dip.

The “X-Men” actor shared a video on Saturday of himself taking a polar bear plunge.

Starting off, he attempted to record himself, showing off the before. In a second clip, a shirtless Jackman looked delighted after his freezing swim.

“Makes so much sense now, oh that was cold, feels good happy Saturday,” Jackman said in the clip.

He also teased his “self-videoing skills” in the caption, “on point as usual.”

In his Instagram Stories, Jackman shared a picture of his dog, Allegra, who looked less than impressed that he was about to go swimming in the cold.

Perhaps he is practicing for the New Year’s Day polar bear swim.