Dionne Warwick Questions Chance The Rapper Over His Name

Dionne Warwick’s Twitter is full of musings and thoughts but it was a question on Saturday that had everyone pondering.

The legend first asked Chance the Rapper about his stage name.

“Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” she wrote. Adding, “I am now Dionne the Singer.”

RELATED: Dionne Warwick Makes Surprise Appearance During Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

I am now Dionne the Singer. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

She went on to say the Justin Bieber and Chance’s “Holy” is one of her “favourite songs right now.”

The tweet caught the eye of the rapper who responded, “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!”

“Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you,” Warwick replied.

Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Debuts Video For 2017 Christmas Song ‘Are U Live’ With Jeremih And Valee

“I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you,” Chance wrote, although he never did answer her question.

But Warwick didn’t stop there. “If you have ‘The’ in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today,” she added. “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?”

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Earlier in the week, Warwick tried to learn how to tweet both Taylor Swift and Snoop Dogg. “Did I do this correctly?” she hilariously asked why figuring out how the social media platform works.

How do send a tweet to @SnoopDogg? Did I do this correctly? — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020

Okay, what about Taylor Swift? I want to tell her I hope that she’s having a good day and keeping her head high. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020