Cecily Strong Plays Unhinged Witness In ‘SNL’ Spoof Of Giuliani’s Off-The-Rails Voter-Fraud Hearing

Cecily Strong played Rudy Giuliani’s star witness in this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, and it was everything that fans had been hoping for.

The last few weeks will not be remembered as Giuliani’s finest, as his fanciful and far-fetched attempts to prove voter fraud and overturn the U.S. presidential election continue to get shot down in court.

In the meantime, he’s delivered some of the most unintentionally hilarious moments in political history, ranging from holding a press conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping (conveniently located between an adult bookstore and a crematorium) to badly applied hair dye oozing down the side of his head during another press conference.

Yet this week brought a downright loopy hearing in Michigan, challenging the state’s already-certified election results with the testimony of witness Melissa Carone. Speaking at the hearing, the IT consultant threw around some wild conspiracy theories alleging of fraud, acting combative when questioned by Michigan officials and seemingly slurring her words.

After video of Carone’s appearance went viral, numerous Twitter users remarked at her uncanny similarity to Cecily Strong’s “Saturday Night Live” character “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With.”

Sure enough, the Dec. 5 edition of “SNL” kicked off with a cold open featuring a flatulent Giuliani (played to creepy perfection by Kate McKinnon) and Strong playing his star witness.

After McKinnon-as-Giuliani promises to only invite testimony from “highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals,” Carone begins.

“I personally saw hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote,” said Strong’s Carone. “I remember because I was walking out and they were walking out and they gave their votes to Democrats.”

She also insisted she was being truthful because she “signed an after-David,” which she explained as “David signed and then I signed right after David.”

At one point, Carone held a martini glass while Giuliani sipped scotch.

“Could everyone please stop drinking during the hearing?” asked the hearing’s chairperson.

“I would love to,” Giuliani explained, “but if I don’t drink a scotch every 15 minutes, I explode.”

Viewers took to Twitter to express their delight at Strong’s pitch-perfect impression.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

