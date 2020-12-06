Cecily Strong Plays Unhinged Witness In ‘SNL’ Spoof Of Giuliani’s Off-The-Rails Voter-Fraud Hearing

Cecily Strong played Rudy Giuliani’s star witness in this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, and it was everything that fans had been hoping for.

The last few weeks will not be remembered as Giuliani’s finest, as his fanciful and far-fetched attempts to prove voter fraud and overturn the U.S. presidential election continue to get shot down in court.

In the meantime, he’s delivered some of the most unintentionally hilarious moments in political history, ranging from holding a press conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping (conveniently located between an adult bookstore and a crematorium) to badly applied hair dye oozing down the side of his head during another press conference.

Yet this week brought a downright loopy hearing in Michigan, challenging the state’s already-certified election results with the testimony of witness Melissa Carone. Speaking at the hearing, the IT consultant threw around some wild conspiracy theories alleging of fraud, acting combative when questioned by Michigan officials and seemingly slurring her words.

I thought Rudy Giuliani was crazy. Then I thought that Trump's 46-minute tirade was insane. But the #Trump Star witness Melissa Carone in #Michigan is on another level.#SNL and Kate McKinnon will have some serious fun with this!pic.twitter.com/wrgchmHBz6 — Colonel Hardstone (@Col_Hardstone) December 3, 2020

After video of Carone’s appearance went viral, numerous Twitter users remarked at her uncanny similarity to Cecily Strong’s “Saturday Night Live” character “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With.”

Sure enough, the Dec. 5 edition of “SNL” kicked off with a cold open featuring a flatulent Giuliani (played to creepy perfection by Kate McKinnon) and Strong playing his star witness.

After McKinnon-as-Giuliani promises to only invite testimony from “highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals,” Carone begins.

“I personally saw hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote,” said Strong’s Carone. “I remember because I was walking out and they were walking out and they gave their votes to Democrats.”

She also insisted she was being truthful because she “signed an after-David,” which she explained as “David signed and then I signed right after David.”

Melissa Carone, everyone. pic.twitter.com/TcZytbDzNL — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 6, 2020

At one point, Carone held a martini glass while Giuliani sipped scotch.

“Could everyone please stop drinking during the hearing?” asked the hearing’s chairperson.

“I would love to,” Giuliani explained, “but if I don’t drink a scotch every 15 minutes, I explode.”

Viewers took to Twitter to express their delight at Strong’s pitch-perfect impression.

LMFAO, Cecily Strong is doing the Melissa Carone character on SNL, and it is SPOT ON. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RG5qrQyRZQ — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 6, 2020

OMG, and we were saying that Melissa Carone is a dead ringer for Cecily Strong's drunk girl at a party character! — 🇺🇸 Paul 🇬🇧 █u█k █rump😷 (@paulUKcoder) December 6, 2020

Cecily Strong was brilliantly spot on as Rudy’s “drunk seeming” witness, Melissa Carone, at his bogus Michigan election fraud hearing. She was also physically funny as Mrs. Claus and as a Liza Minnelli like singer. She’s one to watch. Funny 😂#CecilyStrong #MelissaCarone #SNL https://t.co/4oe1g120KR — HankG (@hgilmore3) December 6, 2020

Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong. Not too far from reality at all. https://t.co/FII8sfIDKQ — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) December 6, 2020

We all knew it was coming. SNL’s Cecily Strong doing Trump’s crazy lady, Melissa Carone. 😂😂#SNL

pic.twitter.com/O5pJ306JrV — W Smith Ω 🧢 DJT – America’s #1 Domestic Terrorist (@WesSmith123) December 6, 2020

Spot on! lol 🤣🤣🤣 Welcome back Cecily Strong!

Great job imitating #melissacarone! https://t.co/D8OLqs3QmA — Michael Samario (@MichaelSamario) December 6, 2020

LOL. The comedy nearly writes itself. Cecily Strong is awesome though. #SNL #melissacarone https://t.co/AmtWP1ToZD — Madam Vice President For the People Lori (@sclly21) December 6, 2020

McKinnon portrayal of #SenileRudy Gulliani was good but Cecily Strong portrayal of Melissa Carone portraying Cecily SNL drunk character stole the show and was hilarious AF 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂 — Shawn #BlackTechieLivesMatter 💛 (@ShawnVee07) December 6, 2020

