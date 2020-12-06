Dolly Parton Is Hopeful That Beyonce Will Someday Cover ‘Jolene’

Dolly Parton reflects on her life and extraordinary music career in a new interview with The Big Issue, and shares her hope that one of today’s biggest female stars will someday put her own spin on Parton’s most iconic hit.

“‘Jolene’ has been recorded more than any other song that I have ever written,” said Parton in the interview.

“It has been recorded worldwide over 400 times in lots of different languages, by lots of different bands,” she added. “The White Stripes did a wonderful job of it, and many other people. But nobody’s ever had a really big hit record on it. I’ve always hoped somebody might do someday, someone like Beyoncé.”

Another song that Parton’s has had much success with is “I Will Always Love You”, which appeared on the same album as “Jolene”.

“When you write songs you don’t know what’s going to be a hit,” Parton explained. “As a songwriter you know when some songs are better than others and I knew that ‘I Will Always Love You’ was probably one of the best things that I’d written, because it came from so much heart and soul.”

However, she added, “you never know what’s going to be a hit or everybody would be rich. I knew it was a good song but I had no idea that it could ever become what it did, after Whitney [Houston] recorded it and it went into such a big hit movie [‘The Bodyguard’]. I’ll always be grateful to Kevin Costner and obviously I’ll always be grateful to and always love Whitney Houston.”

According to Parton, “I Will Always Love You” was almost recorded by Elvis Presley, until she scuttled the deal when the King’s notorious manager, Colonel Tom Parker, insisted on taking half the song’s publishing rights.

“It’s true I would not compromise with Colonel Tom. Elvis wanted to record ‘I Will Always Love You’. They planned the session, and told me they were recording the song. I’d been invited down to the studio to meet Elvis and be there when he sang my song. That was the most exciting thing that had ever happened to me. Who doesn’t love Elvis?” she said.

“But then Colonel called me the afternoon before the session and said, ‘You do know we have to have at least half the publishing on any song that Elvis records?’ And I said no, I did not know that. He said, ‘Well, it’s just a rule.’ So I said, well, it’s not my rule. I said, I hate this more than you could even imagine but I cannot give you half the publishing. I just can’t do it and I won’t do it. ‘I Will Always Love You’ had been a No. 1 song with me already, it was the most important song in my catalogue. And I cried all night long, ‘cause I was so disappointed. It wasn’t Elvis, I loved Elvis. And I’m sure he was as disappointed as I was because he had it all worked up and ready to go,” Parton continued.

“I know he loved the song,” she added. “Priscilla [Presley] told me later that he sang that song to her when they were coming down the steps of the courthouse after they divorced. That really touched me and I thought, oh well, I can only imagine. But it wasn’t his fault. I found out later that Colonel Tom had an even bigger demand for any brand-new song Elvis recorded; in those cases 100 per cent of the publishing went to them. Yeah, Tom was a strict manager, he was a good manager and I don’t blame him for asking, but I don’t blame me for saying no.”