Jessica Paré Exits ‘SEAL Team’, Will Return To Direct

The season premiere of Global‘s  “SEAL Team”, which aired on Wednesday, Dec. 2, had a big revelation for fans: series regular Jessica Paré is leaving the show.

Toward the end of the episode, the Montreal-born actress’ character, Mandy Ellis, tells fellow SEAL Team member Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) that she’s quitting the team.

“It’s not who I want to be,” she explained. “If I don’t walk away now, I’m going to lose myself forever. And if I stay, you’re going to talk me out of it.”

The series’ executive producer confirmed Paré was leaving the show.

“Our show strives to be as authentic as possible to the experiences of our service members, and similar to real life, SEAL Team units change and evolve so in our show some of the characters move on as well,” showrunner Spencer Hudnut said in a statement provided to The Wrap.

“Over the last three seasons, we’ve seen how war takes a toll not just physically but mentally and emotionally,” the statement continued. “In this new fourth season, many of our characters will be at a crossroads and confronting tough decisions in their careers. For Mandy’s story arc, it was finally time for her to retire and leave this life of service, but this does not mean we won’t potentially see her again later.”

He added: “On a personal level, we love Jessica and she has and will always be an integral part of the ‘SEAL Team’ family. And we are excited to announce that she will actually be coming back behind the camera as a director for an upcoming episode this season, and this will be her directorial debut.”

Paré has been a member of the cast since the show’s debut in 2017.

“SEAL Team” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

