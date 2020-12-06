Jessica Paré Exits ‘SEAL Team’, Will Return To Direct

The season premiere of Global‘s “SEAL Team”, which aired on Wednesday, Dec. 2, had a big revelation for fans: series regular Jessica Paré is leaving the show.

Toward the end of the episode, the Montreal-born actress’ character, Mandy Ellis, tells fellow SEAL Team member Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) that she’s quitting the team.

“It’s not who I want to be,” she explained. “If I don’t walk away now, I’m going to lose myself forever. And if I stay, you’re going to talk me out of it.”

RELATED: AJ Buckley Opens Up About His Physical Transformation For ‘SEAL Team’

The series’ executive producer confirmed Paré was leaving the show.