Ellen DeGeneres Buys Pricey Property Next To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting new neighbours.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi purchased a $61 million CAD property in Montecito, making it one of the most expensive places in the area per The Wall Street Journal.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spend First American Thanksgiving In Their New Home

The 4 acre property was previously owned by comedian and political commentator, Dennis Miller, and wife, Carolyn Espley-Miller, who have both shared pictures of the stunning home on Instagram.

The estate is spread out over three plots which include a barn (perfect for animal lovers DeGeneres and de Rossi), a tranquil lily pond, courtyard and Cape Dutch-style main home.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shreds ‘Piece Of S**t’ Twitter Troll Who Criticized Meghan Markle’s Essay On Her Miscarriage

This isn’t the Hollywood powerhouse couple’s first home in the area, they recently sold their old home for $42 million CAD after a burglary on the property. They bought the new place in September.

In July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a Santa Barbara home where they have settled down. Other neighbours include Oprah and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.