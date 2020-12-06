Boston TV Reporter Covering Snowstorm Doesn’t Realize She’s Talking To NHL Hall Of Famer Jarome Iginla

Former NHL great Jerome Iginla made an appearance on the local news in Boston, but the reporter who interviewed him is clearly not a hockey fan.

Reporting on the massive snowstorm hitting the city, Boston 25’s TV news reporter Nicole Oliverio spoke with the Edmonton-born athlete, who played more than 1,500 games in the NHL, primarily with the Calgary Flames (at one point named team captain), in addition to playing for Boston, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Colorado.

To Oliverio, however, he was simply a disgruntled motorist caught up in the storm.

“I like the snow, I like the winter, but not necessarily this,” said the NHL Hall of Famer, who settled in Boston after retiring from the NHL. “May be a little too much.”

Iginla, whose Flames jersey was retired in an emotional 2019 ceremony, continued to share his thoughts on the storm to the oblivious reporter.

“Pretty tough, we’re from Canada, so it’s not too crazy,” Iginla added. “I mean we got some winter tires. Used to this growing up so, it’s not great, I’ll tell you, you get some tough stretches, but if you don’t go too fast it’s doable.”

Oliverio later took to Twitter to laugh off her gaffe.

