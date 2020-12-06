Boston TV Reporter Covering Snowstorm Doesn’t Realize She’s Talking To NHL Hall Of Famer Jarome Iginla

Former NHL great Jerome Iginla made an appearance on the local news in Boston, but the reporter who interviewed him is clearly not a hockey fan.

Reporting on the massive snowstorm hitting the city, Boston 25’s TV news reporter Nicole Oliverio spoke with the Edmonton-born athlete, who played more than 1,500 games in the NHL, primarily with the Calgary Flames (at one point named team captain), in addition to playing for Boston, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Colorado.

To Oliverio, however, he was simply a disgruntled motorist caught up in the storm.

“I like the snow, I like the winter, but not necessarily this,” said the NHL Hall of Famer, who settled in Boston after retiring from the NHL. “May be a little too much.”

Iginla, whose Flames jersey was retired in an emotional 2019 ceremony, continued to share his thoughts on the storm to the oblivious reporter.

“Pretty tough, we’re from Canada, so it’s not too crazy,” Iginla added. “I mean we got some winter tires. Used to this growing up so, it’s not great, I’ll tell you, you get some tough stretches, but if you don’t go too fast it’s doable.”

Oliverio later took to Twitter to laugh off her gaffe.

Hahaha. I can always count on you @In_The_Slot to be so astute!! I don’t know what’s worse, me not recognizing him right away or you watching at 12:15 am 😉🤣 https://t.co/iDush5kL9L — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) December 6, 2020

Check out a sampling of the bemused reaction on Twitter.

"We're from Canada, so it's not too crazy" 😂❄️ A TV station in Boston unknowingly interviewed Jarome Iginla about a snowstorm 🎥: @lukeknox pic.twitter.com/YI3Gqprtxz — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) December 6, 2020

Lol they straight up interviewed a NHL legend and didn’t realize it — Scott Terrana Jr (@sterranajr) December 6, 2020

"I lived in Calgary for a while, dealt with a ton of ice pretty much on a daily basis. This is really no big thing." 😂😂 — Austin Draude (@radiodraude) December 6, 2020

And over to random pedestrian Jarome Iginla for a weather update. 🎥: @lukeknox pic.twitter.com/rifGaQhyht — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 6, 2020

Jarome Iginla handling a random local news street interview just like a post-game scrum. 😂 #JayAndDan pic.twitter.com/3FsNMspkpU — #JayAndDan (@JayAndDan) December 6, 2020

Former Bruins power forward and NHL Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla hilariously showed up on the local news in Boston this weekend talking about driving in snowy weather conditions, of all things. Somehow the reporters didn't know who he was 🐻🏆🏒🔥🤣 https://t.co/bp6UsF3QkR — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 6, 2020

Here is Jarome Iginla, hockey Hall of Famer and former Bruin, being interviewed on Boston TV as a random guy on the street for a weather story. https://t.co/QzfXYAwKpr pic.twitter.com/en370RIKHe — Luke Knox (@lukeknox) December 6, 2020