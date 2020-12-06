Shawn Mendes Says His Dad Calls Camila Cabello His ‘Daughter-In-Law’

Shawn Mendes’ family loves Camila Cabello as much as he does.

While stopping by the “Zach Sang Show”, Mendes spoke about how his dad, Manuel Mendes, is one of Cabello’s biggest fans.

“My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?'” the “Wonder” singer said.

“Obviously your parents don’t know, but when you know you know,” he said about marriage and his future with Cabello. “But I definitely went to them a lot about it.”

Mendes also spoke about how Cabello is his “partner in crime” and how she is “so good” at taking care of their new puppy, Tarzan. “It’s just instinct.”

“She knows how to speak puppy language, which is also inspiring,” he added.