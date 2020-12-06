Milla Jovovich Says ‘It’s Incredible’ That Her Daughter, Ever, Is Following In Her Footsteps

Milla Jovovich’s daughter is quickly following in her footsteps.

Jovovich’s daughter, Ever Gabo Anderson, 13, already has three big films under her belt and that is just the beginning.

Ever has appeared opposite her mom in “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”, in “Black Widow” and the upcoming “Peter Pan”.

RELATED: Milla Jovovich Stars In Action-Packed Trailer For Video-Game Movie ‘Monster Hunter’

“Oh my gosh, it was amazing. To see your children following in your footsteps, it’s incredible. There’s nothing better in one sense and it’s scary in another, but she’s such a talented actress,” Jovovich gushed to The Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar Magazine.

The mom of three went on to call Ever a “natural talent”.

“All I can do is do whatever I can to support her and help her make her dreams come true. When I saw how well she did in the movie and how professional she was on set, and just more than anything how much she enjoyed the experience, it made me really happy,” she added.

Jovovich and her director husband, Paul Anderson, have worked on eight films together, including “Resident Evil” and the upcoming “Monster Hunter”.

RELATED: Milla Jovovich’s Celebrates The First Day Her Newborn Daughter Is Out Of The Blue Light Blanket After A ‘Bad Case Of Jaundice’

“He’s incredible and his vision is so huge,” Jovovich said. “I love watching him make his dreams come true. To know that he sees me as a part of that is a real honour. I know that I married the right guy. It’s so much fun for us to work together – that’s how we fell in love.”

“Monster Hunter” will be released in theatres on Dec. 25.