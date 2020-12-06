Bad Bunny’s ‘El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo’ Becomes First All-Spanish No. 1 Album

Bad Bunny has landed his first No.1 album on the Billboard 200 and it is a record breaking one.

El Ultimo Tour del Mundo moved 116,000 equivalent units, making it the first all-Spanish album in the 64 year history of the chart to reach the top.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG debuted at No. 2. Apart from the Puerto Rican rapper’s two albums, only two other all-Spanish albums have reached the top five. Those belong to Mana’s 2006 album Amar es Combatir and Shakira’s Fijación Oral: Vol. 1 from 2005.

Bad Bunny is also the second artist to have three top 10 albums out in 2020.

Taking the second spot on the chart was Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts, BTS’ Be fell from No. 1 to No. 3 and Michael Bublé’s 2011 album Christmas placed at No. 6.

Since the release of Christmas nine years ago, it has returned to the top 10 every holiday season.