Chris Hemsworth Shares Boxing Video With Trainer Luke Zocchi

Chris Hemsworth is showing off another one of his workout techniques.

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” star shared a video of him boxing with trainer Luke Zocchi on Instagram.

“Kickin the week off right with @zocobodypro @centrfit @82spaniard,” Hemsworth captioned the clip.

RELATED: Hulk Hogan Jokingly Asks If Chris Hemsworth Is ‘Good Looking Enough’ After Being Cast To Play The Wrestler In Biopic

The video also helped promote Hemsworth’s fitness app Centr, which just won Google Play Best of 2020 in the Personal Growth category.

“Beyond thrilled the app has had such a positive impact !! Thank you to everyone for their support,” Hemsworth shared earlier in the week.

RELATED: Pom Klementieff Joined By Tom Cruise To Hilariously Trash Talk Chris Hemsworth

Centr is a mental and physical health app that gives users access to the professionals that Hemsworth works with.