Floyd Mayweather To Fight Logan Paul In 2021

Floyd Mayweather is set to fight Logan Paul next year and the odds aren’t in the YouTuber’s favour.

“Super Exhibition Feb. 20, 2021 !!!! Early Bird Special On Sale NOW!!!! @fanmio. More Details Soon,” Mayweather announced on Sunday.

Betonline.ag has already started taking bets on the fight with Mayweather so far the clear winner, with odds favoured at -5000. Meanwhile, Paul is at +1500.

According to the site, that means that a $5000 bet on Mayweather would only get you $100 if he won. If you bet $100 on Paul and he wins, you would walk away with $1500.

Paul is also favoured to bleed first and to be knocked down.

However, most people think the fight will “go the distance”.

The two will step into the ring on February 20, 2021.

Twitter definitely had its feelings about the match:

For anyone who thought 2021 was going to be any less ridiculous than this year, Floyd Mayweather announces an exhibition boxing bout vs. Logan Paul for Feb. 20. https://t.co/fbbMVUnQzp — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 6, 2020

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul? Logan has to be out of his entire mind. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) December 6, 2020

Mayweather fighting Logan Paul is gonna be dangerous tho 😂 mad if they allow it — Daиi Abasi (@DaniNeckDeep) December 6, 2020