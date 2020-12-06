Adam Sandler & Drew Barrymore Tease New Movie Together

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore are teasing a fourth movie together.

The two appeared virtually during Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time to accept the award for Dynamic Duo where they dropped hints another film was in the works.

In the past, the two have starred in “The Wedding Singer”, “50 First Dates” and “Blended”.

“It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades,” Barrymore said via video call after a bit of banter.

“Yes, yes, and Drew, it’s 2020 so you know what that means…” said Sandler, while Barrymore quipped, “Everything sucks?”

“Yeah, that’s true — but also, it’s a new decade so we get to make another movie together,” Sandler continued.

Barrymore then replied, “Right, well let’s wait until we find something amazing, we do have 10 years.”

“Nine years and one month,” the “Uncut Gems” star corrected her.

“You’re right,” Barrymore concluded. “Well, that’s not enough time. I don’t know, it doesn’t matter — it has to be special.”

They then said they need to “create a duo” as iconic as their past characters.

What that will be, is yet to be seen.