Robert Downey Jr. And Don Cheadle Honour Chadwick Boseman At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman got a special honour during Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time.

The “Black Panther” star was posthumously honoured with Hero of the Ages during the show.

His fellow Marvel stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle, shared a special tribute to Boseman, who died earlier this year after a private battle with colon cancer.

“The second you first saw him onscreen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable,” said the “Iron Man” star.

“There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman. Mr. Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero. His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon onscreen… it won’t be quantified by the box office records he broke but by the legion of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come.”

“He was the most heroic when just being Chad,” Downey Jr. added. “That’s when he was bigger than anyone he played onscreen.”

Cheadle continued, “With every role he created a new legion of fans. He has an incredible power to unify people. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose — and that will be his legacy.”

Boseman was celebrated for both his acting roles and the work he did off camera, such as visiting sick children in the hospital.