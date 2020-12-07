Cardi B Responds After Facing Backlash For Asking Fans Whether She Should Buy A $88,000 Purse

Cardi B is not afraid to stick up for herself on social media.

The rapper was criticized over the weekend for asking her followers whether she should spend $88,000 on a purse. Social media users were quick to point out we’re in the middle of a pandemic, with many struggling to pay bills right now.

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Sis, there's an eviction crisis, folks can't feed their families, students are drowning in debt, and people are sick with and dying of COVID. Most of us don't have the luxury of $88 temptations so hearing you're trying to drop $88k on a purse feels hella wrong. pic.twitter.com/0mR7QGhtW8 — Alicia Crosby (@aliciatcrosby) December 6, 2020

This insensitive as post you asking your fans who barely feeding their family if you should by a 88k purse…. im not even rich and i have a non profit and i feed ppl off my lil 100 dollars buy diapers for mothers in need and im in need also because I understand the value of ppl — I Am… (@Quaintrelle8) December 7, 2020

It's your $$ @iamcardib you can do with it as you please but, your fans are struggling so it's very insensitive to ask that. They are the reason you're famous, they spent their hard earned money on you because they believed in you, maybe you could do the same for them 🤷‍♀️ — Shannon Kelly (@ShannonKelly) December 7, 2020

RELATED: Cardi B Lands Billboard Woman Of The Year Cover: ‘This Has Been A Bad Year’

As many urged Cardi to donate to charity instead of forking out the huge amount on a purse, she posted:

Any charity or foundation drop your receipts 🧾 under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation.Lets match energy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

RELATED: Cardi B Reveals Why She Didn’t Submit ‘WAP’ For Grammys

The musician also insisted, replying to a social media user: “I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in another country that will be done with next year. What have you donated?”

I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year.What have you donated ? https://t.co/FRYERsIKu5 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Cardi also said she’d donated money to fans, posting:

Also I donated a million dollars to fans thru cashapp 2 months ago https://t.co/XF9sAjWIuz — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

BRO ALL I DID WAS ASK ABOUT A FUCKIN PURSE !😩😩ooommggggg I’m getting scared to tweet https://t.co/bTxVpRDkvj just going to tweet by bible quotes here. https://t.co/Hg6HLOlpde — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

On God .Im just going to post bible verses.These new generation Americans are different types of crybabies mam😩😂😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/9Q6yBbkPwO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

You see …so ya drag celebrities to not spend their hard workin money on things that they desire to donate but the same people that you donate too are the same people that’s going to talk shit bout you In a couple of months?🤔 pic.twitter.com/EGpXgjBEzv — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

After replying to others, insisting she should be able to spend her own money however she wants, Cardi apologized, writing: “Ok guys I apologize. There you happy?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf.”

Ok guys I apologize.There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but 👌🏽 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

The social media frenzy didn’t stop Cardi from treating herself to the purse, with her later posting:

It’s really gorgeous but it goes up in value by the year. https://t.co/hYj7ElteRb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

Definitely buying the bag now 🤷🏽‍♀️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020