Cardi B Responds After Facing Backlash For Asking Fans Whether She Should Buy A $88,000 Purse

By Becca Longmire.

Cardi B. Photo: Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Cardi B is not afraid to stick up for herself on social media.

The rapper was criticized over the weekend for asking her followers whether she should spend $88,000 on a purse. Social media users were quick to point out we’re in the middle of a pandemic, with many struggling to pay bills right now.

As many urged Cardi to donate to charity instead of forking out the huge amount on a purse, she posted:

The musician also insisted, replying to a social media user: “I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in another country that will be done with next year. What have you donated?”

Cardi also said she’d donated money to fans, posting:

After replying to others, insisting she should be able to spend her own money however she wants, Cardi apologized, writing: “Ok guys I apologize. There you happy?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf.”

The social media frenzy didn’t stop Cardi from treating herself to the purse, with her later posting:

